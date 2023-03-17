What suits me: fixed term or buy dollars, after a new rise in interest rates

Historically, buy dollars or do placements a fixed term have been the most popular options in our country, because they offer a certain roof against inflation. In this sense, there were years in which the rise in the dollar has been far higher than the rate of fixed term while, on other occasions, such as in recent years, it prevailed over the US currency.

Taking these data into account, the doubt arises in many savers about if it is more “profitable” to do fixed term o buy dollars.

Is it more convenient to buy dollars or make a fixed term?

At first sight, there is no single answergiven that depends on the profile of each saver. However, we can make a brief analysis about both options to determine which is more suitableaccording to the profile of each one.

In this sense, buy dollars for its hoarding is usually the simpler and “lower risk” option. Historically, the dollar offered some coverage against inflation, as well as facts of the Argentine economy as deep devaluations.

If we take into account that it’s an election year and the market could react favorably or unfavorably to the victory or defeat of certain political parties, he dollar is shown as a option less “risky” and much more conservative that he fixed term.

In an election year, the dollar is the most conservative option

For example, if we take into account the 2019 presidential elections, when the current president won the PASO by a wide difference, the dollar rose abruptly by 30% and, as the hours passed, closed the rise with 24%.

Assuming that this phenomenon were repeated in the current elections, the rise in the dollar would erase almost 4 months of simple interests or almost 3 months of compound interest in a fixed term. In this sense, the dollar shows itself to be an option with less risk, but with a guaranteed “loss” due to the effect of the international inflation.

Besides, he fixed term has been the winner of the last few years. It currently has a nominal annual rate of 78%, which is equivalent to 6.41% per month. That number, leaving aside the elections, it seems difficult that the dollar reach it in just a month, at least for now.

Furthermore, if one takes into account the effective annual rate, the yield stands at 113.2%, that is, almost 9.5% effective monthly average, making it an attractive offer. However, as we mentioned throughout this note, being an instrument in pesos it has “higher risks” and this lies in the coin: the Argentine peso.

How much do you earn with a fixed term in dollars?

At the moment, the rate of deposits to fixed term in Dollars is especially low, especially since the banks have no interest in attracting this type of deposits. Few banks offer returns above 1% per year, a percentage that does not cover the us inflation, and most of them are below 0.5%.

The yield for time deposits in dollars is extremely low

However, in some banks as is the case of Comafi, They offer a 2% annual rate as long as the money is left for 365 days, that is, one calendar year from its constitution. Despite this, banks usually clarify that the conditions can change without prior notice (the changes do not apply once the fixed term is established) so you should consult before making a operation.

What is convenient to have dollars or to make a UVA fixed term?

He fixed term UVA, Due to its characteristics, it has also generated debates among savers about whether it is a superior offer compared to the hoarding of the US currency. In this sense, It is important to understand how the fixed term UVA.

The fixed term UVA divides the capital that is placed by UVAS (Purchasing Value Units) which tend to evolve along with inflation. In other words, depending on inflation, it will be the yield that will be obtained for making a UVA fixed term.

In addition, this type of fixed term grants an annual nominal yield of 1% in pesos, therefore, in other words, it offers a roof Front of inflation and a “gain” of 1% nominal per year in pesos. However, it does not offer a roof real vs. devaluation, Therefore, as in the traditional fixed term, a jump in the exchange rate can erase the yields obtained.

In summary, to know if it is more convenient to have Dollars or make a fixed term UVA an analysis should be made about what our greatest “fear” is or what situation is most unfavorable for us, that is, if a high inflation or a jump in the exchange rate.

What dollar should you buy to save in Argentina?

Many times when listening to “different types of dollars” People tend to associate that there are several “dollar types”. However, it is important to clarify that it is the same currency, the only thing that changes is the value that is paid and the way to acquire it.

For example, him official dollar It is the cheapest way of all, but it is almost impossible to access this value, both for individuals and companies, due to the multiple restrictions, while the blue dollar is the most expensive, but it does not have any type of restriction. However, since it is considered an “illegal” exchange rate, it cannot be used for operations such as buying a car or real estate.

Currently it is almost impossible to access the official dollar

In this sense, taking into account all its advantages and disadvantages, the mep dollar is positioned as the best option, since it meets most of the criteria to position it above the others exchange rates: has almost no access restrictions, it is a free Exchange Rate, Therefore, there is no limit to the amount that you wish to acquire and, as it is a legal exchange rate, it can be used for any operation.

What is the best investment in Argentina?

Another of the questions that people often ask is to know which is the best investment in Argentina. Unfortunately, however, this question does not have a concrete answer, since it all depends on the investor profile such as the available capital, when you will need to have it, your risk tolerance, etc.

That is, an option that may be “good” for one person may be inadvisable for another. In this sense, the best option is to consult with a financial adviser to know the better alternative according to the investor profile you have.