17-year-old victim missing since 2019 rescued

MIAMI .- The Anti-Human Trafficking Team of the Office against Organized Crime of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) located a young minor who had been missing since 2019, and who was sexually exploited by an adult man.

As reported by the investigators of said team, the detectives of the MDPD Human Trafficking Team received information about an illicit online advertisement involving the commercial sexual exploitation of a minor who had been reported missing since 2019.

After an investigation, detectives located the missing minor, who was accompanied by an adult. The minor revealed to detectives that the man was using her for sex trafficking for profit.

The adult subject, identified as Christian Manuel Carvajal, 27 years old, admitted to detectives that he suspected the victim was a minor. The subject was arrested and charged accordingly.

Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Regarding the case, Stephanie V. Daniels, director of the Human Trafficking Team, said that “for too long this juvenile victim has been in the hands of the worst types of people, those who take advantage of our vulnerable youth.”

As he added, “The dedication to duty and hard work of the detectives on our Human Trafficking Team cannot be underestimated. This is just one example of the victims our officers work tirelessly to bring home every day.”

"During this Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and every month of the year, we remain committed to bringing more victims home," he concluded.

The victim will receive resources such as counseling and housing as part of their recovery. Likewise, the authorities will continue investigating the case.

Source: MDPD