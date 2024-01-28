Republicans seek to remove Homeland Security secretary over border crisis

MIAMI .- This Sunday, the bench of Republican Party in the House of Representatives of the United States Congress formalized a request for impeachment against the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alexander Mayorkas in response to the growing crisis on the border with Mexico whose management they question and define as deficient.

This situation has triggered tensions between local Texas forces and the federal authority of the US Border Patrol. Now, House Republicans continue to push hard in their call for impeachment or impeachment against Mayorkas.

“Voluntary and systematic rejection of compliance with the law” and “betrayal of public trust”: these are some of the accusations made against Alejandro Mayorkas in two articles presented by Republicans.

Border crisis

The crisis reached its peak this month when Texas security forces assumed control of observation positions that were often used by the Border Patrol with the goal of slowing migration across the Rio Grande. The clash between the authorities increased after Texas Governor Greg Abbott appealed to the state’s constitutional right to defend itself in response to the Supreme Court restoring authority to the Border Patrol over those surveillance points.

Abbott, with the backing of 25 Republican state governorshad declared that the danger at the border had to be stopped, and declared of people trying to reach the United States that it was an “invasion of illegal migrants, drugs and terrorists.”

For his part, the president Joe Biden attempted to calm tensions with the proposal of a new joint immigration law that would clarify and organize the jurisdictions between the security of Texas and the Border Patrol.

Republicans vs. Mayorkas

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Greene says the articles presented “they present a clear, evident and irrefutable case against Secretary Mayorkas”.

The impeachment resolution notes: “Alejandro N. Mayorkas deliberately and systematically refused to comply with immigration laws, failed to control the border to the detriment of national security, compromised public safety, and violated the rule of law and the separation of powers. established in the Constitution, to the manifest detriment of the people of the United States.”

Next Tuesday, the committee must review these articles to decide on the matter in the plenary session of the lower house of Congress. These are the steps prior to the decision to dismiss Mayorkas after submitting the issue to the Senate.

In response, Mayorkas’ department argues that there is no constitutional basis for impeachment and that the Republican investigation lacks “any evidence” to support the secretary’s dismissal.

