19-year-old arrested after shooting children in Miami Beach

A 19-year-old young man was arrested in Miami Beach after reports that he allegedly shot children on the town’s boardwalk.

Bryan Rodríguez He was placed at the disposal of the authorities for alleged attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to the channel. America TeVé.

The events occurred last Sunday around 3:00 pm in the 4800 block of the seafront.

The arrest report indicated that the young man was walking south with his friends when he passed by the victims and from that group, a woman gave them a contemptuous look, which ended in insults and shots.

The group was heading north from the 4500 block of the boardwalk toward the Grand Beach Hotel, located at 4835 Collins Ave.

According to authorities, Rodríguez shot at the victims, wounding a 14-year-old boy in the leg.

The attacker fled the scene but was later detained when Miami Beach police stopped a matching vehicle. In the first searches, a bullet was found in Rodríguez’s left front pocket.

The injured minor was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound to the right calf muscle. No details have been given about his state of health.

Meanwhile, his attacker was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Two other separate events occurred in Miami Beach that Sunday.

The report of America TeVé reports of possible projectiles at a building on Ocean Drive, as well as a person who was firing a gun near a restaurant in the area of ​​the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.