Ortega regime closes nine associations and one university

MANAGUA.- The Nicaraguan Ministry of the Interior ordered this Tuesday the cancellation of nine other associations half of them religious, and a university, so there are already 57 organizations that Daniel Ortega’s regime closed so far in 2024.

According to a publication in the official newspaper La Gaceta, the nine associations “did not report their financial statements for periods of between two to 26 years,” with “detailed breakdowns of income and expenses, trial balance” or “details of donations.”

Specifically, among the canceled organizations are the Fundación Cristiana Renúevame Señor; the El Nuevo Remente Church Association; the Nicaraguan Mater Purissima Association Year 2000, as well as the Iglesias Only Jesus Christ Saves Acts 4:12 association.

Likewise, the Nicaragua Forestry Chamber Association (CFN) is also on the list; the Association of Industrial Exporters of Nicaragua (Aniex); the Nicaraguan Institute of Humanistic Studies Association (INEH); the Aguas Bravas Nicaragua Foundation and the Local Network Chamber of the Global Compact.

Exiled priests and human rights defenders denounce that The situation of the clergy in Nicaragua has worsened in 2024. Nineteen priests were expelled from the countrywhile dozens of incidents of harassment and desecration of churches, rural areas lacking worship and social services have been recorded.

Nicaragua’s Congress, dominated by Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front, closed more than 3,000 non-governmental organizations, including Mother Teresa’s charity, creating a major gap in social services, especially in rural areas.

Closing of universities

On the other hand, the Ministry of the Interior reported the cancellation of the María Guerrero University of Administration, Commerce and Customs Association (Unacad) for “voluntary dissolution” because “low income” has prevented it from “complying with the investment program.”

“The National Council of Universities (CNU) will proceed to relocate students to the universities where they correspond,” reads the decree, which obliges the directors of the institution to deliver records, degrees, careers, study plans and databases of registrations, among other issues.

In the last three years, the regime canceled at least 30 universitiesamong them the Central American University (UCA), one of the focuses of opposition protesters since the outbreak of protests in 2018, when around 350 people died, according to data from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The UCA was intervened after the regime described the institution as a “center of terrorists” in the context of accusations against the Catholic Church, which was accused of instigating anti-government demonstrations.

Source: With information from Europa Press / AP