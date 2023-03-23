GNTM 2023: Off for Elsa because of her sprayed lips?

On Thursday evening, Heidi Klum’s (49) model candidates had to shiver at the beginning of the show: Six of them had not been able to convince in the last week and were considered wobbly candidates.

Jülide (23) has to go after the naked shoot

For the shoot for her model portfolio, Heidi’s “Meeedchen” posed half-naked, but were allowed to cover her chest with a board on which her dates were written. Wackel candidate Jülide was nervous: “You now know that the dream can burst in the next few seconds!”

Jülide had to pack her bags Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

And that’s exactly what happened. Heidi Klum decided: “I just don’t like it.” Photographer Lawton: “She’s not a model.” Although Coco (21) and Elsa didn’t exactly cause a storm of jubilation during the shoot and had to shiver, Heidi decided to send Jülide home : “It was difficult. Somewhere I miss the changeability. Unfortunately I don’t have a photo for you today, Jülide.”

Discussion about Elsa’s (18) pout

Elsa was also nervous before the shoot with Vicky Lawton: “I have a strange gut feeling. I’m not in a good mood either.” Nevertheless, she wanted to remain relaxed: “I do it naturally, I said. So no flamboyant poses.”

However, the photographer was not enthusiastic about Elsa’s attempts. She kept telling her, “Just try to relax your mouth. It looks very tense at the moment.”

But changing that wasn’t so easy, as Elsa explained. Your lips have already had one or the other beauty treatment: “I had my lips done. And this material comes from Russia and it is very strong. I don’t do anything with my lips, that’s the way it is. When you touch it’s pretty hard at the top. That’s the problem.”

Despite her dream pout, Elsa’s performance remained rather tight-lipped Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Heidi had nothing to complain about in the surgeries, but the lack of lip mobility slowly made her despair. Again she asked Elsa to loosen her mouth: “Just go easy and open about it, so that it doesn’t look like you’re going to close it convulsively.” After a long photo session, Heidi and Vicky had at least found a suitable photo and sent Elsa to the next round.

Things went best for Ida (23) in this episode: she got her first job got hold of the current GNTM season.

As a model for the lingerie brand “intimissimi”, she even follows in the footsteps of her idol Heidi – she had already posed with her daughter Leni (18) for a label campaign.

Ida kam good an Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Off for Elsa after decision walk

For the decision walk was at the Model candidates then asked brains. Each of the models wore an outfit with a letter that, when put together, was supposed to produce the answers to quiz questions.

Presenter Rebecca Mir (31) stood by Heidi as a co-juror – she found clear words for Elsa’s performance: “For me it’s not about your lips being made. But I just think that your facial expressions are missing.” She gave her the tip to practice different facial expressions in extreme expression: “So that it’s not just so petrified.”

Presenter and ex-GNTM candidate Rebecca Mir (left) rated the walks of “Meeedchen” with Heidi Klum Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Elsa, meanwhile, emphasized that she wants her lips to be exactly like this: “I did my lips because I wanted to. Because I liked it so much.” However, Heidi had not noticed any improvement compared to the shoot and came back to the Austrian’s beauty surgeries: “You can do whatever you want with your body. At the end of the day, the most important thing is whether you are fine and you feel beautiful in your body. But what I judge is your performance.”

And that wasn’t enough for the model mom. Heidi announced the GNTM-Aus to Elsa: “Elsa, it’s difficult for me because I really love you. But unfortunately I don’t have a photo for you today.” Elsa remained composed: “It’s okay.”

Things will get hot in the next episode of “Germany’s Next Top Model”: In addition to the women, the Internet stars Elevator Boys can be admired.