Mobilization and tributes in La Plata for Memory Day

This Thursday, a mobilization and different activities were held in La Plata for Remembrance Day, to be commemorated tomorrow, March 24, when the 47th anniversary of the coup d’état that began the last military dictatorship in Argentina.

With the slogan “30,000 detained and disappeared compañeros present!!”, groups from the Multisectorial La Plata Berisso Ensenada marched from Plaza San Martín.

There they claim for the “opening of all the files, restitution of the identities of the appropriate children, and perpetual and effective common jail for all the genocidal.”

In addition, they will exhibit the slogan “no to the adjustment and repression of the Government and the IMF”.

Meanwhile, in the Space for the Memory and Promotion of Human Rights Former CCDTyE 5th Police Station, the councilors of La Plata carried out a special session for the National Day of Memory for Truth and Justice.

During the commemorative act, the Deliberative Council declared of interest the book “Mothers of Plaza de Mayo. Filial La Plata”, a production by Hebe de Bonafini and #MeVeJu, the publishing house of the Undersecretary.

In addition, the nomenclator of Calle 6 between 50 and 54 “Madres y Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo” was declared.

TRIBUTE TO KARAKACHOFF

The student group Franja Morada, together with the Central Board of the UCR of La Plata and the Radical Youth recognized Sergio Karakachoff.

They left from the study of the “Russian” Karakachoff and Domingo Teruggi, two militants kidnapped, tortured and killed by the last military dictatorship” in 1 and 46, and then marched to the UNLP Karakachoff building where they held a tribute act.

The general secretary of the Purple Strip, Agustín Sesto; the vice president of the Central Board of the UCR from La Plata, Luciana Bartoli; the assistant secretary of the Purple Strip, Santino Panarace, and the general secretary of the Radical Youth, Juan Ardiles Matinata. Bártoli, for his part, gave the reasons why he left on March 23 instead of March 24. “The party and the Strip march together because we cannot support a slogan that does not represent us and that has nothing to do with March 24. We march for Memory, truth and justice. Because it was the radicals who presented Habeas Corpus to save the lives of those kidnapped and detained during the dictatorship Because we are Life, we are Peace, we are the Trial of the Juntas, we are Democracy, we are the Radical Civic Union always defending the cause of the dispossessed and the causes fair,” he emphasized.