“1h30 lost”, “A stew”: this Netflix film rises to the top but does not impress anyone

A film ranked in the top Netflix does not necessarily mean that it is validated by Internet users. This is particularly the case with this new Belgian thriller, recently posted on the platform, which was not at all unanimous.
The continuation under this advertisement
Several novelties were expected on Netflix on Friday March 17, 2023. Subscribers thus had the weekend to view the animated film The magician’s elephantthe animated series Agent Elvisthe first season of the Korean drama Informa or the dance competition Battle Massive. Others had time to see the Belgian thriller Noise. Steffen Geypens directs Ward Kerremans and Sallie Harmsen in this dark film that tells the story of Matthias, an influencer and father-of-one who unearths a dark secret from his increasingly diminished father’s past. The in-depth investigation in which he embarks opens a Pandora’s box, which will reveal to him more family dramas than he could have imagined. Very worried, his wife Liv will do everything not to lose him… And Noise is 2nd in the top of the most viewed films on Netflix, it has not necessarily been unanimous with Internet users.
“The worst movie of all time…” : Noise strongly de-zinced by Internet users
And Noise pulls together all the elements of a good thriller, it looks like it still failed to captivate Netflix subscribers. For most Internet users, watching the feature film is a real waste of time. “I just saw it, 1h30 lost, the movie Noise is a real crap, to avoid on Netflix“, “Don’t Watch Noise on Netflix“, “Don’t watch Noise on Netflix, it’s a waste of time“, “I may have watched the worst movie of all time yesterday on Netflix. Noise. Avoid like the plague“, “I should have read the reviews before watching. Such crap. Don’t watch Noise on Netflix“, “Noise must be removed from Netflix immediately“, “Yet another Netflix movie that’s a waste of time. Noise, the last failure. How many movies can a company order without ending correctly?“, “Noise on Netflix was such a waste of time. How did he get into the top 10, I don’t know…“
The continuation under this advertisement
This other Netflix film that was not at all unanimous on the Web
Noise is not the only feature film not to have been unanimous with Internet users while it is in the ranking of the most viewed films on Netflix. The Shadow King with rapper Kaaris is currently experiencing the same fate. In one weekend, the French drama has risen to the top of the most popular movies, and yet it’s not loved by all Netflix subscribers. Written and directed by Marc Fouchard, this film features Adama, a young man who lost his sight as a child. On the sudden death of his father, buried family conflicts resurface with his half-brother Ibrahim, a charismatic figure in the city of Les Murets. Adama’s fragile balance is about to implode, as Ibrahim descends into violence and chaos. To save his mother and his best friend, Adama will have to face his half-brother and face his fate.
The continuation under this advertisement
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias