Paris: an investigation opened for suspicions of police violence on the sidelines of a demonstration

INFO BFMTV – A preliminary investigation was entrusted to the IGPN after the broadcast of a video on social networks which shows facts likely to be qualified as violence committed by a person holding public authority.

The day after a spontaneous mobilization against the adoption of the pension reform, an investigation was opened and entrusted to the IGPN after the publication of a video on social networks which shows facts likely to be qualified of violence committed by a person holding public authority, BFMTV learned from the prosecution.

In the video, a law enforcement officer appears to kick a protester, who falls to the ground and does not immediately get up.

On BFMTV, the prefect of Paris also announced that he was going to request an administrative investigation and a report on these events. According to the first elements collected, a man was in the process of breaking a newsstand with a cobblestone before the intervention of agents. Several demonstrators oppose it, so the one who ends up falling to the ground.

A drunk man according to the police

Police officers interviewed say he was drunk at the time, and was staggering when he was “pushed violently”. They also claim that the man was later seen demonstrating.

Other videos appearing to show violence committed by the police have been shared on social networks, but no complaint has so far reached the Paris prosecutor’s office concerning facts that have occurred in the demonstrations organized since 15 last March.