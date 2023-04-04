2 Minutos launches “Aeropuerto” with Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

2 MINUTES shares a new preview of what will be his next album for his 35-year career. On this occasion, we could not miss this classic from 2006 that was part of one of his great recordings (A world of sensations):

“Airport”

If the original version garnered very good comments from journalists and fans and was planted before its audience as an inevitable theme when putting together the lists for its live shows, it could not be missing in the selection of songs to be reversed by the band anniversary celebrations.

It is a classic of the “modern era” of 2 Minutos and Vicentico, Flavio, Rotman, Florian and Astor from The Fabulous Cadillacswho imprinted the “Cadillac DNA” on the song that maintains the same strength as the original version, with an imprint that only LFC can provide.

Currently, 2 Minutos continues to record their album that will have the participation of great guest artists revisiting classics that consolidated the band as one of the most important of the genre in Latin America.

Listen and watch the video of “Airport” here.