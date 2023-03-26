20 infractions and six motorcycles lifted for driving on sidewalks in Cancun

At least six motorcycles were moved to the corral by the cranes because they committed one of the most important violations of the traffic regulations by using the sidewalks and sidewalks as a extension of the roads.

After multiple complaints from the public, the traffic officers went specifically to the superblock 327 right on 135 avenue where for several weeks motorcycles have been reported circulating on the sidewalks, a situation that puts passers-by at risk.

In one operation, traffic agents carried out at least 20 tickets of infractions to citizen motorcycle drivers for having violated article 58 in section XXV that prohibits drivers from driving on sidewalks.

Of these 20 offendedat least six violated another article, 88 in section II which states that it is necessary to have license plates, for this fact these six two-wheeled vehicles were transferred with a crane to the corralón.

This type of situation occurs in many parts of the city of cancunHowever, at this specific point, many passers-by had complained about the situation.

