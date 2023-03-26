From the Rhine and how everything was

A large number of interested people followed the “Invitation to tell a story about Fussach” by the village history association.

Thomas Kaltenbrunner is a board member of the village history association in Fußach, a retired music school teacher and a dedicated photo archivist. He always has the history of Fußach in mind, so to speak. The event at the end of March in the old embroidery was fully booked. The interest of the citizens in the history of the place after the Rhine breakthrough and the resulting changes was great. Many guests were completely surprised that the lake and the shore do not belong to the municipality and are completely beyond the municipality’s sphere of influence. Public access to the lake is correspondingly low. Even the popular Hörnlebad is owned by the federal government. “In the future, it is important to give the lake back to the people of Fussach, to make up for lost time and to tackle developments with the appropriate self-confidence,” says the members of the association who are interested in the history and the future.