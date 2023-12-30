2023 is about to come to an end and Miss Dayana He wanted to say goodbye on the networks with an account of what he experienced this year and his aspirations for the next.

On her Instagram the singer made a publication with some beautiful photos that she took for this Christmas.

“Really 2023 has been a year of many challenges, learnings, experiences (not all good) but experiences in the end, there are always life lessons. It has been a year of closing cycles. Of difficult moments, of ups and downs,” summarized the artist.

“Even with all those nuances, some gray and others fuchsia pink, I say goodbye to this year with a big smile, gratitude and great enthusiasm. Yes, illusion, because I know that 2024 will be a great year. So I decree it, and I’m going with everything!“Dayana added.

This Christmas was very special for the singer, her partner Mario and her daughter Victoria, as it was the first time they celebrated following the traditions for these dates.

“We grew up not knowing Christmas traditions. Without receiving gifts from Santa Claus and surviving with the few resources that our families had to give us the little they could with many sacrifices. So the fact that we can do this for our little girl is a blessing. God willing, she will grow up with the hope of experiencing the magic of Christmas every year,” Miss Dayana shared along with a video of her daughter opening her gifts.

This end of the year there were no shortages either. Christmas photos to leave a nice memory of those moments they enjoyed as a family.