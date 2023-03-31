“3 of 3” deputies are approved against violators of women: neither candidacies nor public offices

The Chamber of Deputies approved with 455 upvotes and 25 abstentions from the Labor Party (PT), the constitutional reform called “3 out of 3” against violence towards women that prevents people sentenced for domestic violence, violation of sexual privacy either political violenceas well as food debtorscan access candidacies or hold positions in the public service of the three levels of government.

According to the changes to the articles 38 and 102 of the Constitution turned to Senate for its analysis and ratification, the rights of citizens will be suspended in case of having “firm sentence for the intentional commission of crimes against life and bodily integrity; against sexual freedom and security, or normal psychosexual development.

In addition, due to family violence, equated family or domestic violence, violation of sexual privacy; by political violence against women based on genderor by being declared as food debtor.

In case of being in any of the cases described above “The person may not be registered as a candidate for any popularly elected positionnor be appointed for employment, position or commission in public service”.

During the participation of the deputies of the different political forces, the PT vice coordinator Gerardo Fernández Noroña presented a suspensive motion to stop the discussion of the reform that, in his opinion, gives him “Wide sleeve” to those who administer justice to remove from political activity comrades who are related to Brunette.

the deputy lydia garcia anayasecretary of the Constitutional Points Commission of Saint Lazarussaid for The Truth News that “today is given a big step on an issue that had been suspended since the previous legislature and today fortunately it is approved with two thirds of the Chamber of Deputies”.

“In the elections of 2021 an agreement was made good faith where they promised not to have committed any of these crimes. AND It’s not about harming anyonesimply if someone who does not comply with their obligations, cannot have a representativeness of a certain area in the three levels of government and as legislators. There is talk (in the opinion) of a final judgmentbecause we see that there was already a procedure, a sentence of a judge. Well, a person who He does not fulfill his basic obligations with his family, with his children, how can he assume responsibilities with the citizens? the deputy explained Brunette.

Regarding the observations and abstentions expressed by the parliamentary group of the PTthe legislator from Hidalgo, garcia anaya, regretted that mainly the deputies of that partywho owe results to the citizens and especially women HE have submitted their vote in bastion.

“Very unfortunateespecially in the case of the deputies who voted in abstentionif it is true that the deputy of the PT, Fernandez Norona presented the suspensive motion so that the opinion was not voted on. However, it is a benefit for women in general and We must respond to the public and especially to women. The women who today have public office is because we have earned it. We have been closing gaps ”, the morenista abounded Lydia Garcia.







In his participation from the rostrum of the Low camera, lydia garcia expressed that on this day a historical advance in legal mattersby prohibiting registration as a candidate for any position of popular election so that cannot be appointed to any employment or commission in the public service in cases where rights as citizens are lost or suspended.

“We comply with the need to provide in the Constitution the causes for suspension of citizen rights,” he asserted.

In this same sense, the Morenista vice coordinator Aleida Alavez stressed that the reform It has no dedication to anyone and maintained that there will never again be a violator in public service:

“This reform is not punitive, nor does it violate anyone’s rightssince it only limits access to public and power positions who is sanctioned with a final sentencethat is, at the moment of pretending to participate as a candidate, a candidate to hold a position in the public service, ”said the Morenista deputy.

The legislator for Morena, described the ‘3 of 3’ as a very clear social message about what no aggressor person will have a place or space in this or in any other governmentno food debtor or delinquent person may receive income from the treasury.

In addition, the bill establishes that elevate the “3 of 3” to constitutional rank give to certainty to the victims on not eligible his aggressors.

“Let them listen well, and let them hear it loud, no more aggressors in public powerno aggressor to the power, women are not a given, women are a life story and we all have a lot to contribute”, warned the vice coordinator of the PRI, Blanca Alcala.

