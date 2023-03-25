3 things Marvel needs to change to win back audiences

With less than 500 million box office receipts, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not a total failure, but it is a rather disappointing score for Marvel at the box office. In fact, the well-oiled mechanics of the MCU seem a little seized up since Avengers : Endgame. However, there are several ways to restart the machine. We have identified three.

Stop making too many sequels

After Thor 3 in 2022, which suffered heavy criticism from the press but also, new fact, from the fans, Marvel has just released Ant-Man 3. These two feature films have in common to arrive like a hair in the soup. They do not have much to tell more than the previous parts and do not necessarily shine by their originality.

Bob Iger, back at the head of Disney, also wondered during a message addressed to investors: “Sequels generally work well for us. Do you need a third or a fourth, for example, or is it time to turn to other characters? ».

The manager therefore seems to have identified this problem of weariness. A risk that Marvel has no interest in running, especially since it has 7000 characters in its catalog!

Find strong characters

It’s been one of the MCU’s worries since the end d’Avengers : Endgame. Marvel relied on very charismatic characters (and actors). We especially remember Iron Man and Captain America on the superhero side, and Thanos who bursts the screen during each of his appearances.

Subsequently, Marvel struggled to track down strong figures. Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, is one, but here Disney runs into a copyright problem because the Spider-Man copyright is owned by Sony.

On the bad side, the studio can also count on Kang the Conqueror, who holds his rank in Ant-Man 3even if the scenario tends to spoil the excellent performance of Jonathan Majors.

Getting out of the MCU

In 2022, six Marvel films and series were released on Disney+, and three feature films were offered in theaters. This is not a problem in itself, but it becomes so when, as in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is necessary to have seen the WandaVision series.

Sometimes the beginning of a film can charm us, and that’s when the director is forced to weave his story into the extended cinematic universe to meet his specifications.

Marvel would benefit from giving free rein to the filmmakers, and too bad if they do not respect the canon to the letter. It is even the basis of comics where the codes of stories are constantly questioned.