BollywoodLife Awards 2023: Where and when to watch LIVE; Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Urfi Javed and many more; check nominations and winners – Reuters

Awards season has begun and the highly anticipated BollywoodLife Awards is here. Every year, BollywoodLife celebrates and commends the hard work of artists. This year, the celebration just got bigger with some of the industry’s top stars nominated to win in multiple categories. From Bollywood stars to celebrities in the television industry have won nominations. Kartik Aaryan, Fahmaan Khan, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and many more have been listed. So here is where and when you can watch the BollywoodLife Awards 2023 live.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 BollywoodLife Awards

The 2023 BollywoodLife Awards will go live on March 24 at 10 a.m. You can watch it on BollywoodLife Awards website as well as social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and BollywoodLife website. The top winners and their reactions will be available to you. Films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, Brahmastra and others have been nominated in the Best Film category. Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and others are up for Best Actor award. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif are nominated for the Best Actress award. From the TV industry, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Ayesha Singh and many more have been nominated in various categories. TV shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya and others are nominated for best shows.

From the Southern film industry, great films like Kantara, KGF 2, Ponniyin Selvan I and others are vying for the best film award. Stars like Dhanush, Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more have won nominations in different categories.

This year, the OTT category has also been included. Films like Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy, Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan and many more are on the nomination list. You can check out all the big nominations here. Are you excited to hear about all the big winners? We definitely are! Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.