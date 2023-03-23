Geforce RTX 3070 at the lowest price on Amazon: The better deal, however, comes from AMD

The Geforce RTX 4070 Ti, 4080 and 4090 as well as the Radeon RX 7900 XT(X) may have appeared. But the new middle class from AMD and Nvidia is still a long time coming. After all, the previous generation, which is still current in the middle and upper class, is gradually becoming cheaper. You can currently buy the Asus TUF Gaming Geforce RTX 3070 V2 OC (LHR) at Amazon for the new low price of 559 euros. It is therefore a sophisticated manufacturer design with up to 1,845 Mhz.

Buy a graphics card: This is what characterizes the Asus TUF Gaming Geforce RTX 3070 V2 OC

Like its siblings in the Geforce RTX 30 series, the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC (LHR) is a graphics card with an Ampere chipset. A GA104-302-A1 chip is used along with 8 GiByte GDDR6 RAM. Normally, a Geforce RTX 3070 runs with a base clock of 1,500 MHz, Nvidia had specified the boost in games at 1,710 Mhz at the time. However, the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC (LHR) clocks up to 1,815 MHz in gaming mode. If you activate the OC mode, it should even be 1,845 MHz. A large heat sink and three fans are used to tame this performance bonus. A Geforce RTX 3070 is well suited for current games in Full HD and 1440p. If games support the AI-supported upscaling process DLSS, higher resolutions shouldn’t be a problem either. By the way: The cheapest Geforce RTX 3070 available from stock at the time of writing the article is the Zotac Gaming Geforce RTX 3070 LHR Twin Edge – you can get it for 519.99 euros Buy from Computeruniverse.

Faster graphics card with more memory: Radeon RX 6800 XT on sale

Older AMD graphics cards such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT offer better value for money. This has twice as much memory as the Geforce RTX 3070 and higher performance, you only have to accept compromises in the range of features, since the Radeon does not support DLSS, for example. At Mindfactory, more precisely in the “Damn Deals”, you can currently find the XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster SWFT319 Core Gaming for 574 euros. At this point we do not link directly to the product page, since the price only applies if you via the promotion page (relatively far below) comes to the product. The cheapest offer at Amazon is the Asrock AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC for 629.75 euros.

For that to Ikea? L-shaped gaming table from 80 euros at Amazon – and the warehouses are empty

Amazon hits: The 10 best-selling technology items in the last 7 days (source: internal sales statistics)

In addition to a graphics card like the Geforce RTX 3070 from Asus and the Radeon RX 6800 XT, you will find many other discount offers on Amazon. Below we have listed the ten best-selling technology items for you based on our own numbers.

HeroQuest base game €104.99 (-19%) Arctic P12 PC case fan €6.95 (-27%) Samsung SSD 980 1TB €70.78 (-33%) Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse €99.60 (-48%) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020 pieces) €408.75 (-32%) WD Black SN850X SSD (PS5 Compatible) €103.99 (instead of €109.63) HP X271 Gaming Monitor 27 inch €299.99 (-14%) Govee Envisual TV backlight 124.49€ with discount coupon Bosch screwdriver bit & ratchet set (27 pieces) €17.59 (-36%) Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (Xbox/PC) 151.10€ (-16%)

Geforce RTX 4070 Ti in the price bracket: Radeon RX 7900 XT from 829 euros, custom design from 849 euros

Don’t just buy a graphics card: Top offers in our Daily Deals

If you want to buy a graphics card like the Radeon RX 6800 XT or Geforce RTX 3070, you might also be looking for other hardware. Therefore you will find on our Offer overview more exciting discount news from the areas of DIY and technology. We also summarize loads of top offers in our Daily Deals, which are updated daily: graphics card, motherboard, gaming monitor, gaming mouse, gaming chair, television, gaming highlights and many other products for PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo -Players from Amazon, Media Markt and Co. often at greatly reduced prices.