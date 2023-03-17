3rd league completely live at MagentaSport: 1:3 in Cologne! Middendorp wants more “red area” for Meppen’s rescue, work output increases “in a dosed form and not playing the wild boar there now”

MagentaSport

Munich

Dominant for one half, but then: 1:3 in Cologne, last with only 21 points, 4 points on a non-relegation place – after 3 games in 7 days under the direction of coaching legend Ernst Middendorp with only one point yield, SV Meppen needs von everything: more! “You go into the red area and you have to want to work and be able to work a certain number of people in the red area. We certainly have deficits here at the moment,” summarizes Ernst Middendorp after his first week of work in Emsland. His future work instructions from the crisis look like this: “In a dosed form and not playing the wild boar there now.” Viktoria Köln got at least 40 points for staying up in the league after a mixed first half of the season.

Viktoria Cologne – SV Meppen 3:1

Cologne makes the league with 40 points and 8th place almost clear – first goal achieved. Cologne coach Olaf Janßen complained about a weak start and his own tactical mistake that he had not calculated enough security against the Meppen press: “The goal to make it 1-1 just before half-time was extremely important for us. The longer the game went on, the clearer we became in our game.”

At SV Meppen the mood is bad, the change of coach brought a respectable draw in Elversberg, otherwise 2 bankruptcies. Last.

“You go into the red area and you have to want to work and be able to work a certain number of people in the red area. We definitely have deficits here at the moment.” Meppen’s trainer Ernst Middendorp gave a balanced account and somehow very typical of him – absolutely clear: “You have to lead at halftime, when you dominate, you have to lead 2-0, 3-0. You didn’t manage to get your reward . You’re down 1-1 with a defeat. It sounds a bit paradoxical, but that’s the story… It’s just bitter that you go down here as a loser after a game like that.”

Middendorp “doesn’t want to stretch out his finger” and criticize the failings of his predecessor, Krämer, because that would be “nonsense”. Actually, Middendorp had already thought about a tactical training plan for the next few days, now wants to rethink and work on other factors. It’s about “bringing the game over 90 minutes”.

The wiry coach Middendorp wants to serve as a role model for the professionals even at the age of 64: “That’s the love of football. That’s what you set an example for. That you don’t smash your way through the area 30 kilos overweight. That’s my understanding from football. My understanding of football is that you now of course expect the players to live it that way, every minute.” Sounds like tightened training camp. But: Middendorp wants the instructions in a “dosed form and not playing the wild boar there now.”

