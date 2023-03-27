“Do you think we live on love and fresh water?” : the cash response of Beaufour (large families) accused of not working!

Ophélie and Teddy Beaufour, from Large Families: Life in XXL, respond to haters on social networks who accuse them of not working.
A necessary clarification. Known for his participation in the show Large families: life in XXL, the Beaufour couple, is also very popular on social networks. For example, they have nearly 75,000 on Instagram who can follow their daily lives as parents of six children. But such notoriety also involves some inconveniences. And yes, Internet users are not known to always be very friendly. Teddy and Ophélie Beaufour had the bitter experience of this Sunday, March 26, 2023. While offering their subscribers a short question and answer session, they were the target of critics who accused them of complaining a lot and not not working.
“Do you think we live on love and fresh water?“
After being asked about how they manage their large family budget with rising prices, the couple simply explained, “We pay attention to expenses. We live within our means. No more.” A response that obviously did not have more to another of their followers who quickly attacked: “Stop complaining, you are at home not working, while others are killing themselves at work, in the factory… and suffer from inflation.“A criticism that the Beaufours wished not to pass up:”So, just for information, we are working. Certainly from home, but we work. But I’m not stopping you from doing the same if it’s so easy“, they retorted before adding: “Do you think we live on love and fresh water? We are on our own. We pay taxes and charges.“A frank rectification that they conclude with a final remark:”And if you know how to read, I didn’t complain at all but just disc we were careful, like many.” That is what is said.
“We put all our savings in it“
The happy parents of the great ecologically-minded siblings are very involved in permaculture – they regularly post photos of the progress of their greenhouse – and are currently busy renovating a hotel. Interviewed a few months ago in At Jordan’sthe father of the family revealed that he could live “without credit“, thanks to the capital gains made on their previous homes: “We buy things that are not livable and we put all our savings in it“, before moving on to the renovations, he confided.