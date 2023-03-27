The Vienna Medical Association had a visit from the StA

The Vienna Medical Association received a visit from the public prosecutor’s office (StA) today in the affair about alleged abuses in a subsidiary. A seizure of electronic devices and data carriers ordered by the Viennese prosecuting authority was confirmed by a spokesman for the Viennese Medical Association at the request of the APA in a message published on Twitter by the research platform Dossier.at.

This affects a chamber employee who has since been dismissed and confidant of President Johannes Steinhart, as well as one of the two managing directors of Equip4Ordi GmbH (E4O), who also worked for the chamber. The spokesman for the Vienna Medical Association emphasized that they were cooperating with the public prosecutor’s office and making all the data available.

The public prosecutor’s office had already secured the cell phones and laptops of the suspects in mid-February. The two managing directors of E4O and the Chamber employee are being investigated on suspicion of infidelity or favoritism.