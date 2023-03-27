Major reconstruction is planned for the Ljungarum interchange

The Ljungarum interchange, which connects E4 and national highway 40, is today heavily loaded with national, regional and local traffic, the Swedish Transport Administration states in a press release. An average of 50,000 vehicles pass here per day, and in order to increase capacity and reduce queues and accidents, the site is now being rebuilt.

E4 and road 40 will be continuous in both directions and E4 will be the main route through the Ljungarum interchange.

The public can decide

The road plan was started this summer and is estimated to be ready in 2025. Before then, the Swedish Transport Administration wants to know what the public thinks.

– It is important for us to take into account views from the public at an early stage of the project. They will be part of our continued work with the road plan, says Tobias Johansson, Swedish Transport Agency project manager, in the press release.

Jönköping municipality

In parallel with the traffic authority’s work, the municipality of Jönköping has studied how the interchange will connect and affect nearby areas. A detailed planning work has also been started to adjust the road area for the parts that connect at the Swedish Transport Administration’s new traffic area.

– Trafikplats Ljungarum will be a new entrance to the inner city and create opportunities for better traffic solutions. It is both about making it better and easier for those who come and drive, but also about meeting Jönköping as a city, says Henrik Zetterholm, head of the Development and Traffic Department at Jönköping Municipality.