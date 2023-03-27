Apple fires employees who work on smart glasses

Apple-Chef Tim Cook will Apples Mixed-Reality-Headset launch this year. A presentation of smart glasses is for June targeted, the pressure is high. Some employees have even already been firedbecause they weren’t developing fast enough.
For example, employees who were involved in the integration of the voice assistant Siri worked in the Apple headset, reports the New York Times. Other employees turned away from the project of their own accord because they didn’t believe in the potential themselves. Even some leading developers questioned the prospects of the project. Criticized about the high Preis ($3,000) and the usefulness of the device, which also causes stomach aches untried AR market.
Tim Cook glaubt an Apples Headset
Apple’s headset will show how virtual or augmented reality is accepted by society. For more than 10 years, experts have praised such headsets as the next Revolution after the smartphone. Apple CEO Tim Cook said about the past year that in the near future, “you’ll be wondering how you lived your life without augmented reality, just like you’re wondering today: how did people grow up without the internet?”
But there are also signs that virtual reality or augmented reality headsets will not be the next “one more thing”. Facebook parent Meta invested around billions in the development of theirs VR-Headsetsbut has so far only 20 million pieces their 400 dollars more expensive Quest 2 sold. For comparison: Apple sells more than 200 million iPhonesthat average more than $800.
Different Augmented-Reality-Headsets didn’t start as well as one would have hoped. Google Glass flopped spectacularly in 2014, AR headsets like Magic Leap or Microsoft’s HoloLens didn’t really get going.
expectations are low
Apple will also be less than for the time being 500.000 Headsets sell every year, estimates the market research company Counterpoint Research. The modest expectations for the headset reflects the state of the entire AR industry, whose revenue fell 12 percent last year to $1.1 billion.
At Apple itself, some employees are wondering if Apple VR/XR is a solution to a problem that has yet to be found. So far, Apple has relied on the strategy of helping to shape and change existing markets with its technology. This is not the case with augmented reality – there will still be a lot to learn here, even for Apple.