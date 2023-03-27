Apple fires employees who work on smart glasses

With its AR headset, Apple is jumping in at the deep end, so to speak. Since the nerves can be blank.

Apple-Chef Tim Cook will Apples Mixed-Reality-Headset launch this year. A presentation of smart glasses is for June targeted, the pressure is high. Some employees have even already been firedbecause they weren’t developing fast enough.

For example, employees who were involved in the integration of the voice assistant Siri worked in the Apple headset, reports the New York Times. Other employees turned away from the project of their own accord because they didn’t believe in the potential themselves. Even some leading developers questioned the prospects of the project. Criticized about the high Preis ($3,000) and the usefulness of the device, which also causes stomach aches untried AR market.

Tim Cook glaubt an Apples Headset

Apple’s headset will show how virtual or augmented reality is accepted by society. For more than 10 years, experts have praised such headsets as the next Revolution after the smartphone. Apple CEO Tim Cook said about the past year that in the near future, “you’ll be wondering how you lived your life without augmented reality, just like you’re wondering today: how did people grow up without the internet?”