49-euro ticket: price drop for many customers

Interesting detail: Employers have the opportunity to tell their employees that 49-euro ticket as a job ticket to provide. If the company participates with at least 25 percent, the federal and state governments give a further discount of 5 percent. In this way, employees could get the ticket with at least 30 percent savings. The 49-euro ticket would then be sold per month only 34.30 euros or cost less.

The negotiations were certainly not easy, but the federal and state governments recently decided to start the 49-euro ticket on May 1st. The sale should ab them 3. April go off. Via the Deutschlandticket app you can already pre-order the ticket, although it is not an official federal app.

As a user, you don’t have to do anything for this, apart from perhaps pointing out to your superiors that a job ticket is a nice thing. If there is already a job ticket, employers are likely to switch to the new offers in the near future.

According to a survey of large companies by the “Rheinische Post”, the Bayer Group, the public broadcaster WDR, the insurer Ergo, Deutsche Post and the telecommunications company Vodafone are planning to partially subsidize the Germany ticket for their employees.

Until the start of the Germany ticket, there should be other benefits. North Rhine-Westphalia’s state transport minister, Oliver Krischer, announced that “further tariff offers based on the ticket will certainly be available. We are currently talking about the further development of tickets for students, for trainees and also the social tickets, all of which we already have today.” However, there will be no cheaper nationwide social ticket.

Individual federal states have now announced discounts for this, which we have collected for you in the table below.

Here, too, those affected should not rush into anything. Possible new offers should be communicated before the start. If not, you can buy the 49-euro ticket without much damage, because it can be canceled monthly. This allows you to react flexibly to new offers. (with material from dpa)