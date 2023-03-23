5 objects that you should not have in your home because they attract bad luck

Although each home is different and each one decides how to design their homehere we are going to leave you some recommendations that have to do with Feng Shui and your house, which ends up being very important because some objects give you good energy and others give you bad luck.

Feng Shui is an ancient technique.

It is essential that you take great care of the energy of your home because after all it is the place where you live. Many people tend to use Feng Shui, an ancient technique that treats the energies of the objects in a home so that the place is harmonious and cared for.

broken objects

They generate dense and heavy energy in the environment, and that will harm the aspect of money, so we recommend that you remove them from your home immediately.

Put these tips into practice.

Clocks that don’t work

Having a watch in these conditions, all it does is absorb the energy you have in your home, according to Feng Shui.

Cactus

This plant retains water and in this practice, water is associated with emotions, so the cactus can move a lot with the emotional part.

Take care of the energies of your house.

Dry leaves

It is important that you remove them from your home because they would not let the energy flow in the environment and could even negatively interfere with the balance of your home.

unwanted items

If you have a decorative object from someone with whom you ended up in a negative way, the ideal is to remove it from your home because of the bad energy that this brings.

In Feng Shui, one of the most important sectors of the house is the entrance, which is why you have to take care of it and place objects such as a receiving shelf, some armchairs or paintings that leave the environment clean and fresh, but that do not accumulate many things to get the energy flowing.