Krutenau, Neudorf, Schiltigheim... Where to buy in Strasbourg according to your budget?

Hypercentre: a safe bet

Old apartments: 5,500 – 8,000 €/m2

It is the oldest district of the Alsatian capital. With its sublime cathedral, its typical buildings and its canals, the historic center attracts young people, tourists and investors. Result: it has experienced a surge in prices over the past two years. “Some buyers did not hesitate to pay for their property between 7 000 et 8 000€/m2 », says Aline Huguet, from the Orpi Bartholdi agency. In the golden square, the few supermarkets are sometimes more expensive per square meter than the studios. A 220-m2 near the cathedral, bought for 1.4 million euros three years ago and quickly sold for 1.7 million. Today these record sales are rarer, and transactions tend to be around 6,000 or even 7,000 €/m2 for exceptional goods. But the district still appeals as much, especially to investors: recently, one of them offered himself a 50-m2 ideally located in Petite-France for €261,000. What to rent to young working people enjoying the nightlife or to tourists – the hypercentre is full of small areas dedicated to Airbnb.

All about real estate in the Grand Est Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Strasbourg, Metz, Nancy, Mulhouse, Colmar, Besançon, as well as in the Meuse and the Vosges.

Contades, Orangerie: chic and expensive

Old apartments: 4,500 – 7,000 €/m2

These chic neighborhoods around