5 tools boosted with artificial intelligence that will change your daily life

Who from Microsoft, OpenAI or Google will win the battle of artificial intelligence? What if the next revolution was elsewhere? While the race for AI has accelerated in a few months, the solutions offered on the web are starting to lose users.

Every week, new tools and services emerge, all powered by ever more impressive artificial intelligences. Whether it’s writing, creating images, editing videos or translating texts, AI-powered platforms are springing up like mushrooms.

To see it a little clearer, we have concocted a selection of 5 AI-powered services that should change your daily life.

ChatGPT 4: obviously

Imagine being able to interact with an artificial intelligence (AI) capable of generating text like a human. This is what ChatGPT 4 offers, the new language model of OpenAI, which succeeds ChatGPT 3.5. This technology is based on the GPT-4 model, the most powerful in the world for text generation.

To use ChatGPT 4, just go to the site chat.openai.com and subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus paid version. Once logged in, you can ask a question or request a service from ChatGPT directly in the dialog box. For example: “write me a story about pirates”. Within seconds, the AI ​​produces a response.

ChatGPT 4 can also understand more complex queries integrating many constraints. More than a text generation tool, ChatGPT can also produce code or music.

Available since March 2023, ChatGPT 4 already has millions of users worldwide. OpenAI offers 25 free credits (i.e. 25 text generations) to test its features. Then, you will have to pay around twenty euros to access ChatGPT Plus.

Bing with ChatGPT: the ultimate search engine

In the race for AI, Microsoft seems to have taken a good step ahead of its great rival Google. At least, when it comes to online research. By investing a few billion in OpenAI, the American was able to integrate the power of ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. And the result is stunning.

To use the new Bing, just go on his website since Microsoft opened the service to everyone in March 2023. Once on the Bing site or application, you can ask a question or request a service directly in the search field. For example : “What are the best movies to watch tonight?”. In a few seconds, you will see a summary response to your request appear in a window dedicated to the chatbot. If you want more details, it will be possible to ask follow-up questions from this window.

If Bing is good at online research, it also has all the advantages of ChatGPT, since it is powered by this AI. We can therefore also ask Bing to create content. It is even more relevant than ChatGPT since Bing takes into account web data available in real time while ChatGPT is limited to a database stopping at December 2021.

MidJourney: the AI ​​that creates images from your words

Don’t have any graphic design skills? Are you looking for a royalty-free image? No problem, Midjourney is there for you. This artificial intelligence (AI) is able to generate illustrations based on your textual descriptions. This innovative software is the result of the work of an independent research laboratory, which explores new forms of thought and imagination through AI and machine learning.

To use MidJourney, just join a group on Discord, the online discussion platform. Once connected, you can type the command “/imagine”, followed by a descriptive text (also called prompt) of the image you want to create. For example : “a cat playing the piano”. In a few moments, you will see four illustrations linked to your prompt appear. You can then download the image in PNG format or generate variants based on the first image created.

MidJourney has been available in open beta since July 2022 and already has nearly 10 million users. MidJourney is positioned as an alternative to DALL-E, the AI ​​image generator developed by OpenAI, which is not accessible to the general public.

MidJourney also stands out for the quality and realism of its images, which improve with each new version of the software. The latest, MidJourney V5 is particularly surprising.

Aiva: the AI ​​that composes music for you

Not everyone is a musician. And even if that’s the case, it’s hard to create your music in seconds. If you want to integrate music into your content (like a Youtube video for example), the Aiva platform will have to please you.

Its artificial intelligence (AI) can generate melodies based on your emotions. Based on machine learning, this technology uses natural language processing and music generation algorithms to create sounds based on your instructions.

To use Aiva, just create an account on their website, then choose a musical style from the many available: classical, pop, rock, jazz, electro, etc. You can then type descriptive text of the music you want to create. For example : “joyful and lively music”. In a few minutes, you will see an original composition linked to your prompt appear. You can then download the music in MP3 or MIDI format or edit it to your preference.

Aiva has been available since 2016 and already has millions of users. A free offer is available but you will have to choose between different subscription plans to continue using the service with fewer constraints.

Note that Aiva is recognized as a composer in her own right by Sacem and has already collaborated with prestigious projects such as the animated film “Let’s make it happen” for the “Inspiring Luxembourg” campaign or the video game “Lost Words: Beyond the Page”. Aiva is also distinguished by the quality and emotion of its music, which improves with each new version of the software.

Pictory: the AI ​​that creates videos from your texts

Please note, we are not talking here about creating a film or video on Youtube. Pictory is an excellent platform for creating videos intended for social networks, for example.

Picture generates videos from your texts. This technology is based on machine learning and uses text-to-speech and video editing algorithms to create videos based on your instructions.

To use Picture, just create an account on their website, then choose a type of video from the many offered: marketing video, educational video, social video, etc. You can then type descriptive text (also called a prompt) of the video you want to create. For example : “a video that explains how to use Picture”.

It is also possible to copy the link of an article, import a script or type some text and ask Pictory to generate a video. In a few minutes, you will see an original video linked to your prompt appear. You can then download the video in MP4 format or edit it to your preference with just a few clicks.

So much for the 5 tools boosted with artificial intelligence that should turn your daily life upside down. Of course, this is only a small selection of services available. We could have talked about services like Copy AI or Word AI for the creation of texts for example or Boomy for musical creation. But at this rate, we probably should have used AI to generate our article.