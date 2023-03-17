Willow series creators say season two is definitely not dead

A few days ago it was reported that Willow was canceled after its first season on Disney+. This left many fans of the series disappointed, and many appreciated that the streaming service was exploring something other than Marvel and Star Wars.

While we definitely won’t be getting any more Willow anytime soon, series creator Jon Kasdannu has now posted some hope on Twitter to squash this report, stating that Willow is definitely not dead. Rather, the series is on hiatus while it navigates the world of Hollywood. Kasdan writes:

“The truth is less splashy, but here it is: A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year. With all the tv and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor’s availability without a clear sense of when you’re going to need them again. It’s further trivialized by the simple reality that the scripts we’ve been working on require just as many actors (from our first season) with whom no such contractual hold exists.

If you’re asking what this means for you as a viewer, or me as the creator, here’s what I think it means: Due to forces much larger and more intricate than I would ever pretend to fully understand, production of streaming shows is slowing down across the entire industry, and Willow won’t resume filming in the next 12 months.

But here’s what’s equally true: with the enthusiastic and unwavering support of Lucasfilm and Disney, we’ve developed and written what we hope is a brain-meltingly fun, richer, darker and better Volume II, which builds on the characters and story of our first eight chapters (The Wyrm survives!).”

The long post continues and he adds that Willow: Season 2 will not begin production anytime soon, but that this “absolutely” doesn’t mean the second season won’t happen.

A relief for Willows fans, in other words. Are you looking forward to more?