500 new wind turbines in Bavaria’s forests? Politicians call for more speed in the energy transition

In Bavaria, even more wind turbines will soon be supplying energy. An important location is the Forest – and this is where the state forests come into play. The company is committed to the expansion of wind turbines on its land, but formulates conditions. Up to 500 more wind turbines are possible.

Working with citizens: Municipalities should decide on wind turbines

However: The local community decides whether to go into planning, emphasized Martin Neumeyer, head of the Bavarian State Forests, at an information event on Tuesday in Himmelkron (Kulmbach district). We want to work with the citizens and not against them. It applies: “We say yes to the expansion of renewable energies on state forest areas”. The state forests take care of around 800,000 hectares of forest in Bavaria. Whether new wind turbines are actually built there depends on the municipality: the state forests would only be active if there was one positive council decision given, emphasized Neumeyer. Protected areas are excluded from the outset.





“We have to expand renewable energy advance“, said the Upper Franconian member of the state parliament Martin Schöffel (CSU). When installing wind turbines in the state forest, it is important to find community-friendly solutions. At the same time, the construction of the systems must be as forest-friendly as possible.

Last autumn, the Free State eased the construction law for the erection of wind turbines in the forest. The state forests can therefore make more areas available for wind turbines. So far there are in state forests in Bavaria 101 wind turbines. “We are not newcomers,” assured Neumeyer. Projects for new wind turbines are currently underway in 13 forest enterprises.

“Kinkerlitzchen”: Politicians call for more speed in the expansion of wind energy

Wind parks in the forest are not without controversy, admitted Rainer Droste from the state forests. For example, some people feared clearings. “We want to counteract this and work as forest- and area-friendly as possible,” explains Droste.

The Greens demanded more speed from the state government in the expansion of wind energy and focused on the areas owned by the state. In Munich, parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann said: “Where could the Söder government send the wind power express train better than on state-owned land?”

2022 are only in Bavaria 14 new wind turbines connected to the grid 8th others have been approved. “These are gimmicks,” such numbers have nothing to do with a large-scale expansion of wind energy. But this is necessary for the energy transition.