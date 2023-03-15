It is estimated that Mexico holds second place in terms of the number of tourist visits, only below France.

The national territory receives just over 31.9 million visitors annually.

It is expected that by the end of 2023, the economic spillover generated by tourists will be similar to the levels recorded prior to the pandemic.

For countries like Mexico, tourism represents a large part of the country’s economic benefits, in addition to the fact that it directly and indirectly promotes aspects such as employment and the reactivation of the economy, which is why, recently, This development has been sought to be promoted through “condo-hotels”, so now we will tell you what they are and how they allow economic development.

It can be established that tourism has a great impact in Mexico because, through this, a large amount of foreign currency is collected, this means that all travelers who arrive in Mexico and their expenses in lodging, transportation and consumption benefit the country economically. . This sector has such an impact that, according to what was indicated by the Sectur, during 2021 there was an increase of at least 7.5 percent, in terms of the spillover generated by GDP, a figure that is expected to increase up to 8.6 percent to end the year in quartz.

It is thanks to this growth that the World Tourism Organization (OMT), notes that Mexico ranks second among the most dressed countries in the world, only below France, since the national territory receives just over 31.9 million visitors annually.

Condo-hotels, as a strategy for economic reactivation in Mexico

It should be established that the term ‘condo-hotels’ is not a new issue, since within the national territory, this property model is present in various tourist areas of the country, which has allowed real estate firms, generate specific strategies, under this scheme, this being an option for those who are exploring new options to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of big cities, as Marisol Gutiérrez de HEI Community.

“Under this scheme, the owner’s investment will never lose value; because the profitability of the properties is always increasing thanks to the added value of the place, the tourist destination and the rate per night “reveals Marisol Gutierrezresponsible for Customer Services at Levy Holding and points out that the condo-hotel is a stay in a complete apartment “they have a kitchen area and even laundry, internet and are fully furnished, that is, the person could stay to live for long stays” .

The Guadalajara real estate firm has developments of this type and a division to manage them, about, Marisol details that with the condo-hotel the owner has a new real estate business model and is an alternative to vacation rental “For example, investing in real estate in tourist areas such as Lake Chapala or the Riviera Nayarit generates an attractive return for the capital gain percentage plus the rental percentage and exclusive use of the property will be made with hotel services; without forgetting that the owner can enjoy the unit four weeks a year”.

In other words, the owners will not worry about the administration and monitoring of occupations, because with the Mexican company HEI Community through HI Travel You will be able to access real-time occupancy results, income, reviews, reservation status, reports and trends on your property, it is also in charge of the daily cleaning of the units, cleaning and hygiene supplies, service personnel, among others.

Now read:

Zuckerberg touts 2023 as the “Year of Efficiency”; more layoffs in Meta

Meta verified: Meta’s new premium subscription service for verification on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is paying BuzzFeed to create viral content, according to a report

Schools sue Google, Meta, Snap and TikTok for “mental harm” to children