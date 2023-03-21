Bing Image Creator: Microsoft’s search now also masters AI images



Microsoft’s Bing has always had a shadowy existence, at least compared to Google. But that is changing these days, because the integration of ChatGPT or GPT-4 attracts many users. So far you can only generate texts there, but now images are added.





In comparison to the overpowering competition from Mountain View, Bing has at best only played an extra role and for many has even been something of a laughing stock. But that is changing these days. Because the AI ​​integration turns Bing into a tool that allows testers and now everyone to get “more human” answers to user questions.

So far, however, this only applied to texts. But soon that will change too Microsoft has announced that the Bing bot will soon also be able to generate images, the whole thing is called Bing Image Creator. Here, too, a development by OpenAI plays the leading role, namely DALL-E.



“With Bing Image Creator, images can be created simply by using your own words to describe the image you want,” writes Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer. “Now you can create both written and visual content in one place, right in the chat.”







Bing Image Creator starts

Microsoft will fully integrate Bing Image Creator into Bing Chat, the feature will be available in creative mode first. “By entering an image description, providing additional context such as location or activity, and selecting an art style, the Image Creator generates an image from your imagination,” explains Mehdi. The images created by Bing are provided with a watermark in the lower left corner, the Redmond company also promises that they want to limit abuse. Microsoft: “If our system determines that a potentially harmful image could be generated by a command prompt, it blocks the command prompt and warns the user.”

The distribution of this feature will start immediately (desktop and mobile), however Microsoft will roll out the Bing Image Creator in the chat version in a phased manner. So it will be a while before everyone can try out this new way of generating content via Bing Chat. If you can’t or don’t want to wait, you can Image Creator You can also test it on your own website, which everyone can access without restrictions.

