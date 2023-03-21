Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) is a narrative adventure in 17th century Canadian forests

As its name suggests, Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) will weave its story through two perspectives. That of Jeanne, daughter of the King of France who seems to be able to count only on her piety once shipwrecked and lost in the wild lands of this little-known continent, with the only company of Captain, her English shepherd. And that of Maikan, an Innu hunter (the indigenous community of this region of Canada) who seeks to understand what disturbs the land of his ancestors. Two characters with very different profiles whose personality the player will partly shape through the choices offered, even if the story of this solo adventure will remain linear, we are told.

In the blessed time of the colonies

In fact, Jeanne and Maikan’s cultures and experiences are so different that the developers decided to translate that to the screen through dual artistic and musical direction. A way of illustrating that the two characters each have their own way of seeing, hearing or feeling the world, and that the same event can have very different meanings for them. Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) is one of those titles that does not want to commit oddity or approximation in its way of telling the culture of unknown peoples. ” The composer (Eadsé), artistic director, writer, some actors and 3D artists all come from various indigenous communities in Canada “, can we read in the specifications. The game will be released in late 2023 on PC and later at an unknown date on PlayStation and Xbox.