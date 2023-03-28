MultiVersus: This is the “end” of Smash Bros-like Warner Bros.

Building on its success with more than 20 million players, the Smash Bros-like with Batman, Harley Quinn, Superman or Arya Stark (Game of Thrones), will close its servers.

Do you enjoy your wild games on MultiVersus? Enjoy it because it won’t last. Warner Bros. will indeed unplug the plug of his fighting game. Definitively ? Temporarily? We explain everything about this decision of the publisher.

MultiVersus servers are shutting down

What is MultiVersus for those who missed it? The alternative from Warner Bros. to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with equally iconic heroes. The cast includes DC heroes such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman or Harley Quinn, Arya Stark from Game of ThronesBugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry ou encore Rick et Morty.

But a few months after its release, MultiVersus announces that a page will turn and that its servers will close from June 25, 2023. Why delete a game that had found its audience, despite a leak of players? To end the beta phase in which the latter was, and come back in a few months with lots of new features.

Hello everyone, C’est Tony de Player First Games. I send you this message to thank you, on behalf of the entire MultiVersus team, for your support during our open beta. We were proud to see the interest and enthusiasm of the community, as well as your valuable feedback. We are honored by the accolades the game has received and are thrilled to see the enjoyment players have had while playing it. Our open beta was rich in learnings and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus. In order to do things well, we will be closing the open beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we will be stopping updates and decommissioning the game, in preparation for the launch of MultiVersus which is scheduled for early 2024. Go away official site.

Credits: Steam.

A return to 2024 with changes

MultiVersus therefore stops temporarily to release in final version in the first quarter of 2024. No precise date on the return, but we should know more as the launch gets closer. On the other hand, we already have a taste of the areas of improvement decided by the studio to advance their fighting game in brawler mode.

We know there is still a lot of work to do. We have a clearer view of what we need to focus on like the release cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you different ways to enjoy the game, as well as updated netcode and more improvements regarding matchmaking. Also, we will rework the progression system based on your feedback, and look for new ways to join your friends. During this transition, all online modes and features will be unavailable. You will be able to access the offline training room, local matches, your characters and cosmetic items from these modes. When MultiVersus returns next year, we’ll also make sure all of your progress and content carries over. Go away official site.

While this MultiVersus shutdown may disappoint, at least players won’t lose anything they’ve gained in recent weeks. And it will be an opportunity to go and practice in the game dojo to come back stronger than ever.

Credits: Steam.

Everything you need to know about the MultiVersus shutdown

On its official website, MultiVersus gave additional details. So, if you want to play the local Practice and Match modes offline, you will have to download the application before April 4, 2023. After this date, it will no longer be possible to recover the game on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC , and the purchase of Gleamium – the in-game currency – will also be disabled. Of course, as mentioned above, if you already have MultiVersus or get it before April 4, 2023, it will be playable offline until June 25, 2023.

Other information regarding the Season 2 Battle Pass: until the game is temporarily suspended, daily missions will be added to earn more points. Finally, progress, content bought or won with the sweat of your brow, Gleamiums in stock, Battle Pass tokens, character tickers and objects will be available from the launch of MultiVersus in early 2024.