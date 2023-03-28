The release of Windows 11 brought a number of exciting and innovative features to the operating system. However, many users have been facing a worrying performance issue: SSD slowdown. According to reports, this slowdown can halve the speed of some devices, as well as cause system crashes and other storage-related issues.

Fortunately, there are some measures that can be taken to improve SSD performance after installing or upgrading Windows 11. In this article, we are going to introduce some of these solutions to help users maximize the performance of their devices.

4 Tips on How to Fix Slow SSD in Windows 11 Credit: Disclosure/Canva

Below, check out some ways to try to improve SSD performance:

1. Update SSD firmware

One of the first steps you can take to improve SSD performance is to check if the firmware is up to date. Many manufacturers make firmware updates available for their storage devices that can improve performance and fix compatibility issues.

SSD firmware update may vary depending on your storage device model and manufacturer. However, in general, you can follow these steps to flash your SSD firmware in Windows 11:

Check your SSD manufacturer and go to the official website;

Then look under the support or downloads section and look for firmware updates for your SSD model;

Soon after, download the firmware update for your SSD and save it in a folder on your computer;

Close all open programs and applications and make sure your computer is connected to a charger;

Afterwards, run the firmware update file you downloaded and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update process;

Restart your computer to complete the update.

Keep in mind that it is important to carefully follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer to ensure that the firmware update completes successfully. Also, back up all your important data before flashing the SSD firmware as the process can erase all data on the device.

2. Disable Windows Indexing

Indexing is an operating system function that allows you to quickly search files and folders. However, this function can overload the SSD and thus cause slowdowns. Disabling indexing can help improve device performance.

Open the Start menu and type services in the search box, and open the app;

in the search box, and open the app; In the window Services, scroll down until you find the service Windows Search;

scroll down until you find the service Right-click on Windows Search and select properties ;

and select ; That done, in the Windows Search Properties window, change the startup type to Disabled;

Then tap Apply e OK to save the changes;

e to save the changes; Finally, restart your computer to ensure the changes take effect.

After following these steps, Windows 11 indexing will be disabled. If you find that turning off indexing is negatively impacting your productivity, you can turn it back on again to Automatic.

3. Disable apps and startup programs

Disabling startup apps and programs in Windows 11 can help speed up system startup time and improve overall computer performance. To disable startup apps and programs, follow these steps:

Pressure as teclas Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager ;

+ + to open the ; Then click on the tab initialize to see the list of applications and programs that are configured to start with the system;

to see the list of applications and programs that are configured to start with the system; Afterwards, right-click on the app or program you want to disable and select disable in the list of options;

in the list of options; Repeat the above step for all apps and programs you want to disable;

Close the Task Manager and restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

After restarting the computer, disabled applications and programs will no longer start along with the operating system. It is important to note that not all applications and startup programs can be disabled, as some are necessary for the correct functioning of the operating system or other applications.

Therefore, be sure to do some research before disabling any application or startup program to avoid operating system or other application issues.

4. Keep Windows 11 up to date

A Windows 11 downgrade can also compromise SSD performance. Therefore, it is important to verify that there is no update to be made in the operating system. For this, follow these steps: