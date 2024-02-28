55% believe that illegal immigration is a critical threat; 59% disapprove of Biden

WASHINGTON- According to the recent survey carried out by the group of consultants Gallup between February 1 and 20, 28% of Americans consider the illegal immigration as one of the main problems facing Joe Biden’s government.

This figure has surpassed the government, which held the top position with 20% for the last two months, and marks the first time since 2019 that Immigration leads the list of the US government’s most pressing problems.

In the previous survey, 20% of respondents considered the government to be the most important problem, followed by the economy (12%) and inflation (11%). This change reflects a significant increase in the perception of immigration as a crucial issue in the last month.

Immigration reform

The results come in the midst of bipartisan negotiations on an immigration reform proposal, which ultimately failed to pass the Senate.

The Republican-led House passed a tougher immigration bill in 2023, which the Democratic Senate did not take up, and President Joe Biden vowed to veto.

Republicans, in particular, show a notable increase in concern about immigration, with 57% considering it the main issue, up from 37% in January. Democrats and independents also show variations in their perceptions, with a modest increase from 9% to 10% among Democrats and from 16% to 22% among independents, as reported by Gallup on his website.

The survey also reveals that residents of the East and South are more likely to see immigration as the biggest problem, at 36% and 31%, respectively, while in the Midwest and West these figures are 25% and 22%.

Besides, More than 50% of American adults consider illegal immigration a critical threat to the country’s vital interestsmarking a significant increase compared to the previous year.

Biden’s disapproval stands out in the poll

Congress’s job approval rating has fallen to 12%, the lowest level since 2015, possibly influenced by unsuccessful efforts on immigration and a foreign aid package. Although economic ratings have improved, Americans’ overall dissatisfaction with the direction of the country remains at 79%.

Gallup also reported on its The polls reflect the disapproval of Joe Biden in general, it is 59% according to the adults surveyed.

While the economy and inflation are considered major issues, immigration has gained prominence among Americans, affecting overall perceptions of the state of the nation and the performance of federal leaders.

Source: With information from Gallup Consultants/DLA Editorial Team