A fad or a viral challenge?

Once is a coincidence, two are a coincidence, which suggests that something may be happening among the men of Miami, who prefer to get their hair cut outdoors instead of in a barbershop.

A new compendium of videos in which several barbers are seen cutting their clients’ hair in different places in that city, was published by the news site Only in Dadearousing the suspicion of some users about this strange fashion.

It’s about a challenge? Is it a viral challenge, a way to save money, to not declare it, to attract attention, to spend time, to have fun?

We do not know. The only truth in this story is that one colleague cut another’s hair on a jet ski, two others climbed the branches of a tree to alleviate the luxuriance of their hair, and a father gave his son some cuts in his hair. the stadium, while the Inter Miami.

On the loading platform of a CyberTruckon a pier with the view of the sunset over a canal, in a parking lot or on the beach: as the aforementioned site demonstrates in another series of videos, men in Miami get their hair cut wherever a barber is willing to do it.

It seems that clients adopt the phrase “never put off until tomorrow the cut that you can get today”, and if this opportunity arises in the open, without mirrors or other shaves, then they go and let the barber do his job.

Are we facing a fad, or is it a viral challenge? Maybe our hair falls out before we know the answer.