A fellow prisoner of Alves: he considers the trial lost

Dani Alves considers the trial lost, he knows that no one is going to believe him. These have been the words of a fellow inmate of a Brazilian soccer player in the Brians 2 prison (Barcelona), who has told Public Mirror (Antena 3) what is the day-to-day life of the player, who has been admitted to one of the modules since January 20 of last year after being reported by a young woman who says that he sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022, when she was 23 years old.

According to this colleague, when the Brazilian entered the penitentiary center The other inmates were very surprised to see a soccer star there.. He, however, took a while to integrate into the prison routines; she did not eat or talk to anyone.

Something that changed little by little over time and He went from not having a relationship with his classmates to giving them t-shirts and make more of a life with them, among whom he stands out for his fame as a footballer.

Exercise routine

Furthermore, this inmate has said that, after a period of adaptation by the player to his new reality in prison, he is now He does sports every morning to stay in shape.

And not only that, but in his friendship with the other inmates of Brians 2, he has made them all exercise: It has made us all fitthe man told Susanna Griso.