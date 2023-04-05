A good one: They find the journalist Ricardo Villanueva alive

After being kidnapped by a group of armed individuals, nothing was known about the journalist Ricardo Villanueva. Fortunately, last night his location was reported.

The State Commission for the Attention and Protection of Journalists (CEAPP) was in charge of confirming the location of Ricardo Villanueva alive, who on Monday, April 3, was deprived of his liberty while he was fixing his motorcycle in a workshop in Poza Rica, Veracruz.

Report of kidnapping of journalist Ricardo Villanueva, in Veracruz / Photo: Facebook/Presente VeracruzOficial

“After the coordinated efforts of this autonomous body, the Secretary of Public Security of the State, the Federal Protection Mechanism, the State Attorney General’s Office and the National Guard, the location of the Pozarrican communicator alive was achieved.”reported the CEAPP through a statement broadcast on networks.

According to the brief statement, Ricardo Villanueva appears to have been located in good condition. And, although the exact circumstances are unknown, it seems that it was not just located and that’s it, but that its location was the result of an operation. This can be speculated, since heCEAPP indicates that “there are detainees and seizures thanks to intelligence and field work.”

According to the CEAPP, investigations into this case will continue by the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office.

They located the journalist Ricardo Villanueva / Photo: CEAPP

Ricardo Villanueva, better known as Richard Villa, was kidnapped last Monday the 3rd in the afternoon. According to the report of the medium for which he works, Present Veracruz, He was approached by individuals who identified themselves as federal agents. When the journalist was about to begin recording the events, one of the subjects forcibly took him out of the mechanical workshop where he was and, thus, they took him away.

The Veracruz Attorney General’s Office also confirmed the location of Ricardo Villanueva. In a message spread on their networks, The institution assured that the journalist is “safe and sound.”

Journalist Ricardo Villanueva was found “safe and sound” / Photo: CEAPP

Ricardo Villanueva works as a journalist for the police section of Present Veracruz. According to Political Animal, several collaborators of this medium have been victims of threats and attacks since 2020.

Therefore, when the kidnapping of Villanueva was reported, it was necessary to implement a protection protocol in favor of the media and its members. This was done in coordination with the Federal Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, reported the CEAPP.

