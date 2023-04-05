VIDEO: This is how the Berisso couple who abandoned their son on the street to “scare” him fell

In the last few hours, the images of the couple who were delayed last Sunday in Berissoafter abandoning his 9-year-old son on the street. As reported 0221.com.arthe event was recorded in the afternoon, at the height of Avenida 66 and 123, and was denounced by witnesses who saw the occupants of a Renault Kangoo leaving the baby on public roads and then escaping.

Faced with this situation, the authorities were promptly intervened by calling 911 and a cell phone that was on the move at the time went out to chase the vehicle. So it was that, after a few meters, the members of the Patrol Command managed to reach him. This situation was captured by the security cameras of the Operations and Monitoring Center of the Municipality of Berisso.

After a brief interview with them, the couple justified their actions by saying that they had left the little one there to “give him a scare” because “he was misbehaving”. Faced with this situation, he was apprehended and later transferred to the Fourth police station, where proceedings were initiated for “investigation of illicit” and they were granted their freedom.

In addition, UFI No. 1 of the Judicial Department of La Plata endorsed the actions of the officers and ordered the intervention of the local Childhood and Adolescence service.