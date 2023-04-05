What you need to know about the Subfluvial Tunnel before the Patronato’s debut in Copa Libertadores

“Given the importance of the international event that will take place this Wednesday starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Brigadier Estanislao López Stadium in the city of Santa Fe, users are requested to plan the time to cross the viaduct, respect the times of the toll barriers and the speeds of circulation”.

“As expected, it is estimated that between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. there will be a considerable increase in vehicular traffic in the direction of Santa Fe, which could cause delays on the viaduct. While in the direction of Paraná, meanwhile, the increase in the flow will occur from 9:30 p.m., after the completion of the comparison in the Centenario neighborhood of the capital Santa Fe, “they explained from the Technical Area of ​​the interprovincial link .

Finally, users are requested to respect the times of the toll barriers and the circulation speeds established between 40 and 60 kilometers per hour (minimum and maximum), and the distance between vehicles that must not be less than 30 meters.

“Taking into account and complying with these simple recommendations will enable each user to reach their destination in the best way and in the shortest possible time,” they point out from the Subfluvial Tunnel.