Mexican US Army soldier found dead

The Mexican soldier belonging to the United States Army, Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruizwas found dead at the military base in Fort Hood in Texas, in which he lived for the last 15 months. However, three years ago the lifeless body of Vanessa Guillen, near the León River, who was of Latin origin and was part of this same military base. In both cases, the military had denounced that they suffered sexual harassment.

At just 21 years old, basaldua ruiz was combat engineer in the 1st Cavalry Division of Fort hood, and whose cause of death is still being investigated, according to the KWTX media. For its part, Fort Hood only informed the Mexican woman’s family of his death and offered them psychological support.

“We are deeply saddened by the irreparable loss of the soldier and we extend our condolences to her father, mother and brother,” the commander wrote in the statement. Patrick Sullivan.

Basaldua had already told his parents that he was bullied

The Mexican naturalized American enlisted at Armed forces in 2020the year in which she was found dead at Vanessa Guillenbut he began his training until a year later at the military base of Fort Hood in Texas due to the quarantine Covid-19and this August he completed his three-year contract.

Despite achieving a stay of years, the father of the Mexican, Baldo BasaldúaI declare that her daughter confessed to them that she suffered from sexual harassment at the facilities, and that he no longer felt comfortable on the base to the point of saying that he wanted to die because his whole life was wrong.

Three years after the crime of Vanessa Guillenwho disappeared and was found dead with signs of torture near the leon riverin Killen, Texas, it was revealed that he was hammered to death by one of his companions together with his partner, Aaron Robinson and Cecily Ann Aguilarwho dismembered and buried his body the corpse and bury it. robinson committed suicide when the police summoned him for questioning.

