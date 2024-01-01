Venezuela reduces its military presence in the conflict zone with Guyana

CARACAS.- The regime’s defense minister Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, announced the withdrawal of “part of the naval means” present on the Venezuelan Atlantic coast bordering Guyana after the British warship ‘HMS Trent’ left “the disputed waters” of the Essequibo.

“Given the departure of the British warship ‘HMS Trent’ from the disputed waters, C/J (commander in chief) Nicolás Maduro has ordered to move to a new phase of the Sifontes joint action exercise and withdraw part of the naval air resources to their respective bases,” said the soldier.

Padrino warned last Saturday that Venezuela would maintain its military presence in the area until the British warship left Essequibo.

Given the departure of the British warship HMS "Trent" from the disputed waters, the C/J @NicolasMaduro has ordered to move to a new phase of the "Sifontes" Joint Action Exercise and to withdraw part of the air-naval resources to their respective bases. Likewise, he congratulated… — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) December 31, 2023

The regime’s official military supervises the joint military actions General Domingo Sifontes, deployed since last Thursday in response to the arrival of the British ship. More than 5,600 military personnel, 28 aircraft and 16 boats were sent to the east of the country.

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo dates back almost two centuries, although it was five years ago, after the discovery of important oil deposits under its waters, when the conflict was revived.

Both countries are at odds over 159,000 square kilometers of territory west of the Essequibo River, which constitutes two-thirds of Guyana’s total area.

Source: EUROPA PRESS