Cereal grains, a rich source of nutrients

MIAMI. – The World Day of Cereals It’s March 7th. According to the Organization of the United Nations For Food and Agriculture (FAO), the cereal name corresponds to the grass family (Gramineae) cultivated for its seeds.

Among the cereals are barley, corn, oats, rice , sorghum and wheat. Cereal grains are composed of several elements: The cellulose husk, the pericarp and testa layers; the aleurone layer (rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals); the embryo or germ rich in nutrients, and the endosperm that covers more than half of the grain and contains starch.

The United Nations points out that all cereal grains have a similar structure and nutritional value. This means that 100 grams of whole grain provide approximately 350 calories, 8 to 12 grams of protein and usable amounts of calcium, iron and vitamin B.

The FAO recommendation is that, to follow a balanced diet, cereals should be supplemented with foods rich in proteins, minerals and vitamins A and C.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that it is recommended that the energy contribution of a balanced diet comes from 55% of carbohydrates, which is the main nutrient of cereals, 30% from fats and 15% from proteins. A key aspect is that the more refined the grains are, the less nutritional value they have.

Cereals in the world

The FAO reports that the forecast for global utilization of cereals in 2023-2024 it has increased by 8.9 million tons since December 2023, reaching 2,822 million tons. “This figure exceeds the 2022-2023 level by 1.2% (34.5 million tons),” says the agency.

An important fact is that the increase reported by the FAO is derived from the improvement in the expectations of the production wheat.

On the other hand, the United Nations points out that the world production of rice in 2023/2024 it stands at 523.1 million tons (milled rice).

@snederr

Source: United Nations/ FAO / International Day Portal