Kansas City Chiefs closer to defending their crown

ORCHARD PARK-. Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs They advanced to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game with a 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday night.

Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a four-yard run with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter in a game in which the teams exchanged leads five times. The Chiefs then clinched the victory by running out the game clock after Tyler Bass’ 44-yard field goal attempt to tie the score went wide with 1:43 left.

The Chiefs (13-6), defending champions of the Super Bowl They will now travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the AFC’s top-ranked Ravens, who beat Houston 34-10 on Saturday.

“They have no weaknesses there,” Mahomes said of the Ravens. “It is going to take our best effort. Defensive, offensive, special teams. They do everything. It’s always a big challenge and that stadium is going to be electrifying, so we’re excited for the challenge.”

Patrick Mahomes.jpg Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates during the playoff game on Saturday, January 13, 2024, against the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Kansas City is 0-1 against the Ravens, following a 30-7 loss in the 2010 wild-card round. Baltimore beat Kansas City 36-35 in its most recent regular-season game, in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Kansas City has never lost in the divisional round since Mahomes took over as the starter in 2018, and the Chiefs have now won five playoff games in a row since losing 27-24 to Cincinnati in the AFC championship game during the season. 2021 season.

Mahomes, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, recorded a new milestone in his career by having his first road playoff victory, not counting the Super Bowl, and left his postseason mark at 13-3.

“First of all, it’s a great environment, for sure,” Mahomes said of Buffalo. “It really is. We heard it all week, playing as visitors, and we come here to prove a point and show that we can play anywhere.”

The Bills (12-7) had their third straight exit in the divisional round, after losses to Cincinnati last year and the Chiefs in 2021. And Kansas City ended Buffalo’s season for the third time in four years, including a 38-24 victory at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2020 season, in the AFC championship game.

It was another disappointing finish for the Bills, who won their fourth AFC East division title and were on a six-game skid since a 20-17 win at Kansas City on Dec. 10.

Source: AP