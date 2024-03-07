It takes ten years and more than 10,000 million dollars to recover the thermoelectric plants

HAVANA. – More than 10,000 million are required Dollars and, at least ten years to rebuild the thermoelectric system in Cuba . A calculation made by economist Emilio Morales in his report “Cuba collapses and also goes out” .

The text has been published by the platform Cuba Siglo 21, and details that the energy system on the island is in absolute emergency, and every day the time that Cubans spend without electrical service is longer.

The electricity crisis is increasing and the Díaz-Canel regime does not seem to care. Morales’ report highlights that after decades of neglect in the modernization of the energy matrix, the Electrical Union (EU) faces a deficit of 31.1% between the supply and demand of electricity, a figure that could still be higher in the coming weeks, the analyst warned.

Furthermore, it must be taken into account that the infrastructure available on the island is obsolete and there is no investment to correct the failures that end up having a direct impact on the population.

Recently, the dictatorship announced four hours a day of blackout in Havana and up to 15 in the provinces. To make the situation worse, it was learned that the Cienfuegos thermoelectric plant was taken out of service on Wednesday for having a “boiler leak,” details the web portal. Cuban newspaper.

In this regard, the economist warns that there is no quick solution to the electricity crisis. “Multimillion-dollar investments are required (estimated at $10 billion) and it will take 6 to 8 years to rebuild thermoelectric generation capacity.”

“The true solution lies in a change in the economic model. The only way for the Cuban economy to rebuild itself is to eliminate the internal blockade of prohibitions and regulations that prevents citizens from generating wealth and drives away foreign investors,” considers Morales.

