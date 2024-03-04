A growing global epidemic

MIAMI.- More than 1 billion people suffer from obesity in the world. Having those extra pounds is not only an aesthetic problem, it also has consequences and can lead to other diseases and health problems. Therefore, the World Obesity Federation declared that March 4 will be celebrated as the world day to raise awareness about this global epidemic.

Every year, the federation proposes a motto and this year it is “Let’s talk about obesity and…”.

In a report published in recent days in collaboration with the World Health Organization in the scientific journal The Lancet, it is noted that between 1990 and 2022 the incidence of this disease quadrupled among children and adolescents and has more than doubled among adults.

Obesity has become a global epidemic that affects people of all ages, sexes and socioeconomic levels. It is characterized by a series of symptoms that can affect the quality of life of people who suffer from it. Changes in daily habits combined with incorrect nutrition mean that the numbers increase year after year and the impact on other diseases such as diabetes is greater.

Some of these symptoms include sleep apnea, a respiratory disorder serious that can occur in people with obesity. Excess weight can put pressure on your joints, which can cause pain and discomfort. It can also cause fatigue, and increase the risk of developing depression.

The obesity It is a complex and multifactorial chronic disease that can cause increased mortality due to other pathologies such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes or certain types of cancer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, being overweight was a risk factor for those infected.

Obesity disparity, a persistent challenge

According to data it manages Trust for America´s Health, about 40% of adults in the United States and 18.5% of children suffer from obesity, and the increase in rates is alarming. In fact, in less than two decades, the obesity rate among adults increased 30%, while among minors, it increased 33%.

In the United States in particular, obesity is a problem in all cities and towns in the country, affecting people of all income levels and social scales. However, its impact is more noticeable in communities where the conditions for accessing healthy food and physical activity are more difficult.

Although obesity is increasing nationally, its impact is more severe in communities with fewer resources, African Americans, Latinos, and residents of rural areas. Approximately 47% of Latinos and African Americans are obese, with more than half of women in both groups suffering from the disease (54.8% and 50.6% respectively), compared to 38% of white women.

High rates of obesity among communities Afro-descendants y latinas are associated with the presence of “deserts food“, where there is only access to fast and cheap food, and the lack of safe and accessible spaces for activity physical.

Worrying gap in childhood obesity

The alarming differences in childhood obesity rates demand urgent attention. About 26% of Latino children in the United States are obese, compared to 22% of black children, 14% of white children, and 11% of Asian children.

Childhood obesity is a determining factor for obesity in adulthood. If current trends continue, more than half of today’s children could be obese by age 35, presenting a bleak outlook for long-term public health.

Causes of obesity are multifactorial

Some people have a predisposition genetics to obesity. A diet high in calories, sugars and saturated fats can contribute to weight gain. Lack of regular exercise can increase the risk of developing Body Mass Index (BMI). Some medications can cause weight gain as a side effect. Medical conditions, such as hypothyroidism, can increase the risk of developing obesity.

Also medications such as birth control pills, antidepressants and antipsychotics. Women can gain 12 to 15 pounds (5.5 to 7 kg) during menopause.

The diagnosis is made by calculating the Body Mass Index (BMI). A BMI of 30 or higher is considered obesity. Treatment usually involves a combination of: Adopting a balanced, low-calorie diet is essential for weight loss. Regular physical activity helps burn calories and improve overall health. Behavioral therapy can help people identify and change habits that contribute to obesity.

In some cases, medications may be used to help you lose weight. Bariatric surgery may be an option for morbidly obese people who have failed to lose weight with other methods.

The best way to prevent obesity is to lead a healthy lifestyle. Have a balanced diet, consume nutritious foods from all groups; exercise regularly, it is recommended to do at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. It is important to monitor your weight regularly and take steps to lose weight if necessary.

Obesity is a complex disease that requires a multifaceted approach to its treatment and prevention. It is important for people with obesity to seek help professional to obtain the appropriate treatment and improve your quality of life.

(email protected)

Source: Confirmado.com. Trust for America´s Health, Medline Plus, INFOBAE