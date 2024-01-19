A hotel in Valencia, forced to pay almost a million dollars to Daddy Yankee

At the beginning of December Daddy Yankee broke the news that the reggaeton I didn’t want to listen. I take it away from her. And, at the same time, she announced that she had decided to embrace religion. Since then, His presence has remained away from the spotlight, as well as closed a musical production that it is not known if one day they will decide to expand. Now return to the first line of information through the main door: Through compensation, your wealth will grow by almost a million dollars. The origin of this sentence dates back to an event that occurred on the Valencian coast.

It happened in August 2018. The Puerto Rican artist had landed in the city of arts and sciences for a concert that was, in turn, part of the Festival Latin Fest of Ganda. Yankee stayed at the Valencian hotel, as did his wife and his team. As is customary, the singer did not skimp on accessories and took on his trip to the peninsula two watches, three chains, a cross, four bracelets, three rings and a pair of diamond earrings. As if that were not enough, his brother-in-law, who was in another room, contributed to the pile a 14-karat gold cord weighing 4011 grams.

As read in the sentence issued by the Eighth Section of the Provincial Court of Valenciathe same one that condemns the hotel entity to pay 908,950 dollars (843,000 euros) To the Puerto Rican, all these luxuries were part of his public and artistic image, since they complement his appearance during concerts. The reason for the sanction: the disappearance of all of them.

Reconstruction of a surreal coup

In reality, the stay passed without any type of problem until the coup occurred: a robbery that was then shocking due to the ease with which the obstacles in the thief’s path were cleared. The button, which It was kept in the safes that the hotel makes available to its guests.were opened by someone who shouldn’t have and in a way that borders on the surreal.

The robbery took place in the early morning of August 6. A stranger approached the reception of the place requesting a duplicate keys of the rooms where the Puerto Rican and his team were staying, arguing that he needed them because was part of the staff de Yankee. And col.

The moment Daddy Yankee was robbed of $2.3 million in jewelry, the reggaeton singer took legal action against the hotel in the city of Valencia where he suffered a million-dollar jewelry theft last August pic.twitter.com/z79Zn4zUj9 — Radio Vanguardia (@rvanguardia) March 10, 2019

As recorded in the cameras, the thief opened the doors without complications until, suddenly, He bumps into the singer’s wife. Before her, I pretended to be a maintenance technician; He apologized for bothering her and she went with her manners and sigh elsewhere. When the woman left, he went back inside. Tried to unlock the box and couldn’twhich further twisted the implausibility of the situation and He called reception to help him open it. And col.

He left with the loot in his hands and without raising any suspicion, despite having carried out the coup before everyone’s eyes. Although The first ruling issued on this particular event declared that the hotel was exempt from payingthe last one, through appeal, has ended up proving the artist right, whose stay in Valencia was something less than unforgettable.

