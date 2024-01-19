Patricia Manterola is immobilized due to health problems

MIAMI.- The singer, presenter and actress Patricia Manterola She reported on social networks that she has been immobilized in bed for several days due to severe pain in her lower back.

“What do you think? Today would be my third day in bed. I hurt my back and I haven’t been able to get out of bed. I think I have a (bad) disc. Today I’m going to have to go to the doctor to see me.” “check because I simply cannot move, I simply cannot do anything,” he expressed on January 17, according to information reported in Univision .

Faced with this health problem, the 51-year-old Mexican has kept her more than one million followers informed of the current status of her column.

patricia gerarola-captura.jpg The Mexican artist Patricia Manterola has presented health problems in her column since January 17, 2024. Screenshot/Instagram/@patriciamanterola

“My loves, thank you all for your little messages, for some of you sharing all your remedies with me. I’m already in treatment, I already have a patch on my back. I’m on medication, muscle relaxants, pain medication… and well, nothing, “I think that sometimes our body – I’m so active, I’m walking up and down, doing exercises, the kids, working on stage, dancing – says: ‘um, um, um, give it a little while,'” he recently expressed. the protagonist of Acapulco, body and soul.

“I am taking advantage of this little time to develop some projects that I have had in mind for many years and that right now this is giving me the opportunity to do them, you will already know what they are about. But thanks to everyone I am very snuggled up at home by the children, who Also now they are here and bring my little things up to my room, and like that… I’m still here with my medicines, my warmth, taking care of me so that soon I’ll be back as if nothing had happened. Kisses and thanks to everyone for their little messages,” concluded Patricia Manterola.