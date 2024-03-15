They mourn the death of composer Aribert Reimann at the age of 88

MADRID.- He theater Real de Madrid announced this Thursday -March 14- the death of the compositor and pianist Aribert Reimann (Berlin, 1936-2024), author of the opera Lear, whose premiere took place in Spain on January 26. “It was one of the biggest and most exciting events of this season,” said the Madrid coliseum.

The institution deeply regretted the loss of the composer, who died on March 13 in Berlin, according to the obituary of his score publisher Schott. “His empathetic sense of humanity will continue to live on in his works,” the editor highlighted.

Composer’s health problems

The composer, due to his health problems, could not go to Madrid for the premiere of Lear. “With my thoughts I will be with all of you at the premiere and in the following performances,” Reimann wrote in an email, according to the Teatro Real.

The artistic director of the cultural space, Joan Matabosch, highlighted the composer’s defense of opera as an art form at a time when the avant-garde of his generation considered it as a vestige of romanticism that did not correspond to a society that had survived. the Second World War.

“He was the exception among the composers of his generation and composed some of the best operas of the 20th century. One of them Lear, based on Shakespeare’s tragedy, has become an essential title. His musical style fits perfectly with the somber theme of the Shakespearean text, in the wake left by Elektra, Wozzeck, Erwartung and Die Soldaten. But Reimann, without ceasing to adopt the most radical musical language of his time, does not fail to temper it with a wonderful sense of musical dramaturgy and economy of means,” he stated when he presented the work at a press conference.

