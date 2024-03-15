The Arrietas’ lawyer explodes against the defense of Daniel Sancho: We are not going to allow it

There is less than a month until one of the trials begins for those with the most expectations in Spain: that of Daniel Sanchoson of the actor Rodolfo Sancho and grandson of the also intrprete Sancho gracia, tras confess to the Thai authorities the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

After learning that the lawyer and criminologist, as well as spokesperson for the Sancho family, Carmen Balfagnact as a witness in the processBeatriz Uriarte, the lawyer in Spain for the family of the alleged victim, has cried out: We will not allow any irregularity in the procedurehe said during his participation in the Telecinco afternoon program.

They are going to bring witnesses to try make out that the Thai police report is wrong. We do not go as lawyers, but as trusted people, that is why Our lawyers from Thailand are investigating whether the people who are presenting Daniel Sancho’s defense have a work visa., because no one can go to Thailand to act as an expert if there is no work visa and they want to enter as a tourist, said the lawyer. If you go as an expert, you must prove that you have a work visa. If you don’t have it, we will prevent those statements from taking place. A psychiatrist will not be able to testify, a lawyer intends to declare, and they will have to have her visa.

Less than a month

This April 9, the trial against the chef will begin, whom the Prosecutor’s Office accuses of premeditated murder, a crime that is punishable by death in Thailand. And the family’s lawyers are in the same line as the Asian authorities when it comes to requesting that premeditation be punished.

What has to prevail in trials is common sense, I’m not going to Thailand to buy knives to make daiquiris with the coconuts I findsaid the lawyer in the space presented by Ana Rosa Quintana.

It has never come out of our mouths that we are going to request the death penalty, but rather what the prosecutor deems. As an accusation we cannot request penalties, the one imposed will be the one that the family adheres to. Even in the case of the death penalty, I doubt it will be carried out, It will be easy for them to commute it to permanent prison. I estimate that I will be in Thailand for eight or ten years, he said.