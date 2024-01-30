Britney praises Justin Timberlake song that her followers tried to sabotage

MIAMI.- Justin Timberlake release the single Selfish, the first song who released his new album Everything I Thought It Was, whose launch is scheduled for March 15. Although the piece gained popularity, it was not well received by fans of Britney Spears who initiated a strategy to sabotage the positioning of the on iTunes.

The followers of the Princess of Pop played a song that the star released in 2011 on her album Fatal Woman and which is also titled Selfish, with the aim of this being the one that stood out on the lists during the last weekend.

However, Britney broke her silence about her ex-partner’s new musical commitment and praised her on her Instagram account, which is now private.

Spears shared a clip of Justin’s participation in the show The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, and confessed his liking for the song. “I’m in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish. “It’s so good,” he said.

Likewise, both starred in the space Barry Gibb Talk Show in Saturday Night Live, program in which Timberlake releases the second single from the album: Sanctified with Tobe Nwigwe. This piece was also liked by Britney.

“PD: Sanctified “It’s also incredible,” he wrote with a star emoji.

Britney’s apology

However, Spears’ praise was preceded by a statement that surprised many. Britney took advantage of the moment to issue a sorry for some of the statements he made in his memoirs The Woman In Me.

“I want to apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I really care about, I’m deeply sorry,” she said before alluding to her ex-boyfriend’s musical project.

Although the interpreter did not mention anyone, it is believed that it could be addressed to Justin, who was one of the main people identified in the book.

Both maintained a media relationship between 1999 and 2002.

In the letter, Britney revealed that she became pregnant by Justin and alleged that he urged her to have an abortion because he did not feel prepared to face fatherhood. Although she did not agree, she claimed that she heeded Timberlake’s request. “Under the circumstances, that’s what we did,” the post reads.

The artist did not speak about it and deactivated comments on his social networks.

Later, at a concert in Las Vegas, he stated that he did not want to disrespect anyone before singing his solo hit. Cry Me a Rivera song that public opinion considers to have been Justin’s way of talking about his breakup with Britney and discrediting her.

In her book, Spears also asserts that her love for Justin has been eternal.

“After that, I was really bad for a while, especially because I still love Justin so much. It was crazy how much I loved him and, for me, it was unfortunate.”